Police: Man charged after woman dies of fentanyl, cocaine overdose

Lavaughn Odom, 35, was charged in the death of a woman after police say he supplied a fatal mixture of cocaine and fentanyl to her.

A grand jury indictment charged Odom with second degree murder, the Metro Nashville Police Department said in a news release.

Jana Somerville, 41, was found dead on March 5 at the home where she had been staying, police said. An investigation revealed Odom had brought the drug mixture to the home the night before she died.

"Dangerous fentanyl, which is frequently determined to be a factor in overdose deaths, has been found combined with other street drugs, including heroin, meth, cocaine and even marijuana," the Metro Police release said. "A small amount of fentanyl can cause death."

Fentanyl has become the leading cause of drug overdose deaths in Tennessee in recent years. A specialized investigation team continues to work closely with the Assistant District Attorney Mindy Vinecore in fatal overdose cases like this in Nashville, police said.

Odom was on parole in Davidson County for a drug offense at the time of Somerville's death, according to police.

He was arrested and jailed in Bledsoe County for violating his parole in May after a search warrant was executed at his home. Police found two ounces of a cocaine and fentanyl mix; a gun; paraphernalia indicating narcotics sales; three cell phones; one gram of suspected heroin/fentanyl mix; and over $25,000 cash.

Odom's bail is set at $125,000, records show. He is set to appear before a judge on Jan. 19.

