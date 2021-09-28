Police: Man choked, held knife to wife

Sep. 28—Kenneth Wayne August Jr. of Moore has been handed two assault charges in Cleveland County District Court after allegedly grabbing his wife by the throat and threatening to kill her with a knife.

August has been charged with domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and domestic assault and battery by strangulation in connection with the alleged incident.

August's wife on Sept. 20 told Moore police he grabbed her throat and choked her while they were arguing. She said August pulled out a folding knife from his pocket, held it to the side of her neck and threatened to kill her, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Moore police say six children were in the residence while August was choking his wife. Two of the children told police they saw August holding her neck, the affidavit states.