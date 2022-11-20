Police: Man choked woman after argument

Nov. 20—CUMBERLAND — A 90-year-old city man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly choked a woman at a Baltimore Avenue residence.

Cumberland Police said John Frederick Ammons was charged with first- and second-degree assault.

Police said the victim was choked after an argument at the residence escalated. It was unclear if she required medical treatment.

Ammons was released from police custody on personal recognizance after an appearance before a district court commissioner.