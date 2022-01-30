Police: Man claiming to have a gun and an explosive device robs Cromwell gas station

A man who allegedly held up a gas station in Cromwell Sunday morning while claiming he had a firearm and an explosive device was arrested, according to a police report.

Jeremy Marotti, 40, who had no address listed, is charged with first-degree robbery; conspiracy to commit robbery; breach of peace and reckless endangerment, both in the first degree; tampering with evidence; larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny, both in the sixth degree; and use of drug paraphernalia, according to police. He is being held in lieu of $250,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in Middlesex Superior Court Monday.

Officers were called to the Citgo/Atlantis Fresh Mart gas station on Main Street in Cromwell at 8:18 a.m. for a report of an armed robbery, according to police reports. The suspect had implied that he had a gun and an explosive device, which he left on the counter before running away, the report stated. Police and canine units tracked the suspect and he was found and taken into custody. Police found a box cutter and a pack of cigarettes the suspect had allegedly discarded while fleeing, according to the report.

The State Police bomb squad also responded to the scene and determined the item left on the counter was not an explosive device, the report stated.

