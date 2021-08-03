Police: Man claiming to be Jesus stabs 3 in Carrick

Aug. 2—A man claiming to be Jesus stabbed three people in a Carrick apartment early Monday and then hid in the rafters until he was taken into custody by Pittsburgh police, according to charges filed against him.

Rami Jasim, 33, is charged with three counts of attempted homicide and three counts of aggravated assault, court records show.

Emergency dispatchers received a call shortly before 2 a.m. in which the caller said someone had tried to kill him and then hung up, according to the criminal complaint. Officers arrived and found three stabbing victims inside an apartment on Brownsville Road — two men and one woman.

One man was listed in stable condition and another in critical condition. The woman was listed in serious condition.

The three injured were taken to the hospital, and officers heard noise coming from the apartment basement, according to the complaint. In the basement, police found Jasim hiding in the rafters. Officers wrote that he was taken to the Allegheny County Jail but not interviewed as he was "being uncooperative."

Speaking to police from his hospital bed, one of the injured men told officers he'd recently offered Jasim a play to stay because he was homeless, according to the complaint. He said sometime between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m., he and Jasim were talking about the Gregorian calendar when Jasim said he was Jesus and began stabbing people.

The woman who was in the apartment told a similar story said she'd met Jasim about a week earlier and the four were "all just hanging out" the night of the stabbing, according to the complaint. She said Jasim went into one of the men's bedroom. She followed and saw the man had been stabbed, at which point, she said, Jasim grabbed her and began stabbing her as well. She said he told her that he was Jesus, according to the complaint.

Police wrote that they tried to interview the third injured person, but he was too heavily sedated.

