Police: Man climbed ladder to enter home, assault child

MILLVILLE - A months-long investigation had led to the arrest of a man who allegedly climbed a ladder to enter a home and sexual assault a girl in her bedroom.

Aleem King, 35, of Philadelphia, is accused of threatening the 13-year-old victim with a gun during the early-morning incident on March 4, said the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.

King allegedly entered the child's North Street home "surreptitiously" after climbing a ladder to an upstairs window, the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Suspect allegedly targeted girls in home Bellmawr man accused of burglary, attempted sex crime

King was charged on Aug. 11 and was arrested on Oct. 19 in Greenville, North Carolina.

He is being held in North Carolina, pending extradition to South Jersey.

He is charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child.

King's also accused of burglary and a weapons offense.

The charges are only allegations. King has not been convicted in the case.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prosecutor's Detective Ashley Cornwall at 856-453-0846.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daly Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Suspect allegedly used gun to threaten 13-year-old sex-assault victim