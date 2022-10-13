Police say man in clown mask robbed Poconos Uni-Mart with samurai sword

Police are on the lookout for a man who robbed a gas station in Effort Thursday morning in a particularly unusual manner.

According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police, troopers from the Fern Ridge barracks were dispatched to a Uni-Mart gas station and convenience store on Route 115, near an intersection with Jonas Road at 4:54 a.m.

The suspect, who has been described as a white male wearing a clown mask, gray sweatpants, a white t-shirt and black socks, entered through the rear of the store brandishing a samurai sword. He proceeded to demand the cashier open the cash drawer, and after taking the money, the suspect exited the business and traveled into a nearby wooded area.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to contact 911 or PSP Fern Ridge at 570-646-2271.Police advise that no one should approach the individual if they do see him.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Police looking for man they say robbed Poconos Uni-Mart in clown mask