Police: Man committed wire thefts at dozens of Menards stores

Dan Holtz, The Leader-Telegram, Eau Claire, Wis.
·1 min read

Apr. 29—EAU CLAIRE — A Minnesota man has committed numerous wire thefts at dozens of Menards stores, including the two Menards stores in Eau Claire, authorities say.

Jason P. Dobler, 48, of St. Anthony, is charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of retail theft by altering price.

Dobler is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on May 24.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police officer received a report from Menards' officials on April 7 regarding two incidents of retail theft. The suspect was identified as Dobler.

On Feb. 3, Dobler was observed paying cash for black building wire at the Menards West store in Eau Claire. Dobler paid $61.30. The price had been altered and the UPC had been switched. The actual value of the wire was $323.18.

On the same day, Dobler was also observed at Menards East in Eau Claire, where he paid $72.58 for the same type of building wire. The actual price again was $323.18.

Dobler has been identified by Menards officials and authorities as committing UPC switches on copper wire at 52 different Menards stores covering 103 separate incidents. The thefts amount to a total known loss of $22,486.

The Eau Claire police officer spoke with Dobler, who acknowledged his actions.

If convicted, Dobler could be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.

