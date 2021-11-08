Police: Man confessed to Manchester CVS heist, 7 others

Nov. 8—A former Meriden resident is being held in lieu of $1.15 million in bond after confessing to a string of robberies around Connecticut, including the May 2020 robbery of the CVS store on West Middle Turnpike in Manchester, authorities say.

Andre Green, 30, whose last name has also been spelled "Greene" in official records, is charged with first-degree robbery and other offenses in the Manchester case and seven others, online state judicial records show.

Green maintained in an electronically recorded interview with Meriden detectives in May 2020 that he had committed the robberies with a "BB style gun," according to an affidavit by Manchester police Detective James R. Graham.

Green admitted he pointed the BB gun at all the clerks, except one in North Haven, and wanted them to believe it was a real gun to scare them, the detective reported. But he also said he told the clerks he didn't want to hurt anyone, Graham added.

Green told Meriden detectives that he was addicted to fentanyl, according to Graham.

Green has been in custody since May 19, 2020, when Meriden police arrested him on charges that included a felony count of illegal possession of a weapon — the BB gun — in a motor vehicle. The robbery charges were filed subsequently, with the Manchester case being filed Sept. 30 of this year, online judicial records show.

The robberies occurred from early March 2020 to mid-May of that year, the judicial records show. In addition to the Manchester robbery, which was the last, the crimes occurred in Meriden, North Haven, New Haven, Newington, Cromwell, Plainville, and Southington, records show.

The Manchester robbery was reported to police at 10:51 p.m. May 14, 2020.

STATUS: HELD IN LIEU OF $1.15 MILLION IN BONDS AT THE MACDOUGALL-WALKER CORRECTIONAL INSTITUTION IN SUFFIELD; NEXT DUE NOV. 16 IN NEW BRITAIN SUPERIOR COURT AND DEC. 16 IN HARTFORD SUPERIOR COURT

The clerk who was working at the cash register told police a man appeared and told her in a low voice, "You have five seconds to give me the money," according to Graham's affidavit, which goes on to recount the following:

The clerk said she replied, "I can't," at which point the robber drew a pistol from his right pocket. She said he held it just above the counter and said, "You can."

"Each time the suspect responded he was slightly more agitated but overall he appeared calm and comfortable with his actions," the detective wrote. "The suspect appeared cautious and kept looking around."

When the clerk told the robber that only the manager could open the register, he pointed a gun at her, and she spoke to the manager who was nearby. She said the man had a gun, but the manager didn't hear her at first.

Eventually, the manager came over, removed the entire cash drawer from the register, and handed it to the robber. The robber took it and ran out of the store.

The manager told police, based on surveillance video, that the robber fled in a dark-colored Saab sedan, which Graham recognized from a law enforcement bulletin as the car that had been used in robberies in several Connecticut towns, using a license plate that didn't belong on it.

Green was driving a car fitting that description when Meriden police stopped him May 19, 2020. The car had a different plate on it, hanging from one screw, when it was stopped, Graham reported. But he added that officers saw inside the car a plate with a number matching the one seen during robberies.

Lawyer Frank T. Canace, who represented Green in all his cases except the Manchester case as of this morning, declined to comment on the allegations.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.