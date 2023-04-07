Police: Man confesses to robbing 3 Orlando businesses within a half mile of each other

Orlando police said a man confessed to robbing three businesses on Semoran Boulevard in the past month.

Officers said Rondale Hughes, 30, is facing charges of kidnapping with intent to commit a felony with a weapon and robbery with a firearm wearing a mask.

He is accused of robbing the Amscot on April 6, the Popeyes on March 24 and the Dunkin’ on March 15. All of the businesses are within a half mile of each other near the intersection of South Semoran Boulevard and Pershing Avenue.

ARRESTED: Rondale Hughes (B/M, DOB 9/24/92) was arrested last night for an armed robbery to Amscot. During an interview, Hughes confessed that he had committed this robbery in addition to two other commercial robberies in the area. Hughes was arrested and charged accordingly. pic.twitter.com/2vSr6TdguO — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) April 7, 2023

