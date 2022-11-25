Police say man crashed car in Tri-Cities and then ran, leaving injured family behind

A teen is in the Benton County jail after crashing his car in Kennewick and then running away, leaving injured family members in the car, according to police reports.

Robert Ramirez, 19, is being held on suspicion of felony vehicular assault, hit and run, and driving under the influence of alcohol.

A Mitsubishi crashed into a parked car at East 10th Avenue and South Beech Street about 11 p.m. on Thanksgiving, according to Kennewick police reports. The crash crumpled the hood of the Mitsubishi, with the worst damage on the passenger side.

Family members in the car who were hurt were taken to a hospital by ambulance, according to Kennewick police.

Ramirez was found a short distance away and booked into jail, according to law enforcement reports.