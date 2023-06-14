Police: Man crashed stolen car, got out and hijacked another car in Springfield Tuesday

Documents filed in court describe an incident Tuesday reminiscent of the video game Grand Theft Auto.

Late that morning, officers pulled behind a vehicle near the intersection of Lynn Street and Lyon Avenue. The vehicle had been reported stolen, so police turned on their lights in an effort to pull the vehicle over.

However, police say, the car abruptly turned and sped away. Police ended the pursuit but watched the vehicle's direction until it was out of sight.

Not long after, a crash was reported at Kansas Expressway and Calhoun Street. Witnesses said the driver of the stolen vehicle, later identified as Ervin Joy, got out of the vehicle he was in and got into an occupied Chevrolet Silverado, later pushing the occupant out while driving about 25 mph.

Police eventually apprehended Joy, 33 of Springfield, in the 1500 block of North Wabash Avenue.

When police interviewed him, he said he crashed because he had been fleeing from police but that he "blacked out" after the crash. He said he remembers going to a friend's house afterward. He refused to identify the woman but allegedly said it had "something to do with him and drugs."

Police said they learned that after Joy got in the occupied Silverado, he initially wouldn't let the victim out of the vehicle. Documents say he told the victim, "You're not getting out. You're going to die with me. I'll kill us both."

Prosecutors say Joy is a prior and persistent felony offender, who was released from prison most recently in December of 2021.

They've charged him with five felonies, the most serious of which being car hijacking, a class B felony that carries a range of penalties from five to 15 years in prison if convicted. He's also charged with tampering with a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm, resisting arrest and leaving the scene of an accident.

His bond was set at $100,000. Joy is currently in the Greene County Jail and does not yet have an attorney listed.

