Police: Man crashes in bean field after vehicle pursuit

Jul. 27—PERU — State police say a 30-year-old South Bend man on Monday led officers on a chase that ended with a crash into a bean field and a foot pursuit.

Indiana State Police Trooper Kyle Miller initiated a traffic stop at 3:25 p.m. on a Ford Explorer, which was traveling south on U.S. 31 near 1050 South. Police said the SUV had a false and fictitious license plate.

The driver of the Ford, later identified as Justin Fitch, failed to stop and led Miller on a vehicle pursuit. The chase ended when the Ford crashed into a bean field on 700 East near Indiana 19, according to a release.

Police say Fitch emerged from the vehicle and then fled on foot. Officers from the Indiana State Police, the Miami County Sheriffs Office and the Peru Police Department set up a perimeter, and Fitch surrendered a short time later. He was taken into custody without incident, according to the release.

Fitch was incarcerated in the Miami County Jail. He faces criminal charges for resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle, criminal mischief, resisting law enforcement (non-vehicle), driving while suspended with a prior conviction, aggressive driving, leaving the scene of a property damage crash and reckless driving.