Police: Man crashes after leading police on high-speed pursuit

Jul. 4—EAU CLAIRE — A Chippewa Falls man crashed with another vehicle in Chippewa County shortly after leading an Eau Claire police officer on a high-speed chase on the city's north side, authorities say.

Daquan D. Diamond, 23, 3934 139th St., was charged Friday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of attempting to elude an officer and misdemeanor counts of possession of cocaine and operating after revocation.

A $1,000 signature bond was set for Diamond, which prohibits him from drinking alcohol or entering taverns.

Diamond returns to court Aug. 17:

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police officer was observing traffic Thursday on Birch Street when he saw Diamond, wearing a black t-shirt, driving a black Ford Fusion.

The officer knew Diamond from previous encounters.

After verifying that Diamond's driver's license was currently revoked, the officer turned on his emergency lights and initiated a traffic stop at Western Avenue and Redwood Drive.

Diamond accelerated away from the officer's squad car at speeds of around 80 mph.

Because of the danger to the community, the officer terminated his pursuit of Diamond.

A short time later, the same police officer responded to a two-vehicle crash in Chippewa County involving Diamond's Ford Fusion.

Diamond was still wearing the same black t-shirt.

During a search of Diamond's vehicle, authorities found a plastic bag containing white residue, which later field-tested positive for cocaine.

After a records check, authorities determined Diamond's driving status was revoked for a prior drunken driving-related incident.

If convicted of the felony charge, Diamond could be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.