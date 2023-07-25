Police: Man crashes stolen Stoughton car into Boston Police cruiser

A man was taken into custody after allegedly crashing a stolen car into a Boston Police cruiser Monday night.

Officers responding to the area of Pierce Street and Leach Street near Halloran Park in Stoughton around 5:53 p.m. for a reported carjacking found a victim in his mid-40s who said he was robbed at gunpoint, according to Stoughton Police. The victim reportedly said a customer responded to his online ad for plumbing assistance but when he arrived at the address given, no one was there.

The victim called the customer, who said they’d be there soon. However, moments later, a Black man with a stocky build wearing a white t-shirt approached the victim’s white Jeep Grand Cherokee and allegedly pulled out a gun.

Police say the suspect took the victim’s cell phone and wallet and drove off at a high rate of speed. The victim was not injured during the encounter.

Around 7:08 p.m., Boston Police say that the same Jeep Grand Cherokee backed into one of their cruisers in the area of Horadan Way and Cornelia Court in Roxbury.

Authorities arrested the man and allegedly recovered a firearm from the car.

No officers were injured during the crash.

Stoughton Police say their investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information about the incident should call 781-344-2424.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW



