Police: Man crashes stolen truck into structure at Pittsburgh International Airport

May 1—Police say a North Carolina man took a maintenance truck and drove it into a building at Pittsburgh International Airport.

Allegheny County Police said they were dispatched around 6 p.m. Friday for a report of a vehicle driven into a structure.

The structure houses the moving walkway that connects the landside terminal and the Hyatt Regency Hotel with long-term parking.

Police said officers found a pickup truck belonging to the Airport Authority had gone through the glass doors of the moving walkway and hit a cement pillar inside those doors. The truck's airbags had been deployed.

Police said Harry Griffith, a 35-year-old man from North Carolina, was found in the long-term parking area with lacerations on his arms and legs. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators determined an authority employee had parked his truck and had gotten out to collect trash from receptacles near the building when Griffith got into the truck and drove it into the building.

Griffith then jumped out of the truck and ran, police said. He was followed by the employee.

The moving walkway was temporarily closed from the Hyatt for repairs. Airport engineers evaluated the structure.

No further information was immediately released.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@triblive.com or via Twitter .