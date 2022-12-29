Police: Man crashes vehicle with son during pursuit

Dec. 29—ASHLEY — A Fairview Township man endangered his 15-year-old son when he failed to stop for speeding and ended up crashing in the southbound lanes of state Route 309 Tuesday night, police said.

Borough police in court records say they spotted John G. Barna, 36, speeding and weaving in traffic, nearly colliding into other vehicles in the area of Blackman Street and state Route 309 in Wilkes-Barre Township just before 9 p.m.

An officer attempted to catch up to Barna's vehicle, which continued at a high rate of speed through Ashley and Hanover Township, court records say.

As the officer was about to terminate the pursuit, court records say, the officer went around a curve on Route 309 and encountered the wrecked vehicle in the middle of the roadway in Hanover Township.

After Barna exited the vehicle, he allegedly showed signs of intoxication.

Barna's 15-year-old son was inside the vehicle when it crashed, according to court records. Barna and his son were transported to an area hospital.

Police in Ashley said Hanover Township police are investigating the crash.

Barna was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Thomas Malloy in Luzerne County Central Court on charges of endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person, driving with a suspended license and six traffic violations filed by Ashley police. He was released on $10,000 unsecured bail.

Court records say Barna was sentenced by a county judge in January 2020 to one-to-12 months in jail on charges of drunken driving, fleeing or attempting to elude police and resisting arrest for a pursuit involving Fairview Township police on April 8, 2019.