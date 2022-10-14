Police: Man in critical condition after assault in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood
A man is in critical condition after an assault in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood, according to police.
Police said officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Brownsville Road for reports of a man calling for help outside of an apartment building.
Once on scene, officers located a male victim with multiple injuries to his head and face “from some type of weapon.”
Medics transported the man to a hospital.
There is no information on a suspect at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
About 8,000 items abandoned at Pittsburgh International Airport to be auctioned off Target 11 Exclusive: Man accused of raping foster child in Pittsburgh facing similar charges in Ohio Former Beaver County health care worker pleads guilty to federal hate crime charges VIDEO: What’s being done to make Pittsburgh safer? DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts