Police: Man in critical condition after being shot in Munhall

Nov. 7—A man was in critical condition after being shot in Munhall on Saturday.

According to Allegheny County Police, the shooting in the 600 block of East 13th Avenue was reported shortly before 4:30 p.m.

First responders found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was taken to an area hospital, which police did not identify.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the county police tip line at 833-255-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@triblive.com or via Twitter .