Police: Man in critical condition after early Friday Amsterdam shooting

Mar. 12—AMSTERDAM — Police are investigating an early Friday shooting that left a 37-year-old city man hospitalized in critical condition at Albany Medical Center on Friday.

Police responded to a call just before 2 a.m. Friday for a seriously injured male found bleeding on the sidewalk on Hibbard Street between James and Reid Streets, police said.

Police and members of the Amsterdam Fire Department soon found the victim suffering from a life threatening gunshot wound to the head. The victim was airlifted to Albany Med where he remained in critical condition Friday afternoon, police said. The victim's name was not released.

Officers remained on the scene throughout the day Friday conducting interviews and canvassing the immediate area of the incident seeking evidence related to the crime.

The incident remained under investigation by the Amsterdam Police Department, Montgomery County District Attorney's Office and state police.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or surveillance footage from the area is encouraged to contact Amsterdam Police at (518) 842-1100 or by email at infopd@amsterdampd.com.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe