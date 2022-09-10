Police: Man in critical condition after shooting Saturday morning downtown

A man is in critical condition after a shooting in downtown Cincinnati Saturday morning, according to police.

The Cincinnati Police Department said officers responded to a reported shooting around 1 a.m. on West 6th street between Elm and Race Streets.

At the scene, officers located a man who had been shot multiple times in the back.

Police said they found 18 shell casings.

Officers say that the man was rushed to UC Medical Center. He is listed in critical condition.

Police said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Enquirer Media Partner Fox 19 contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police: Man in critical condition after shooting Saturday morning