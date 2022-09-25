Police: Man critically injured in Hamden shooting

A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Hamden, police said.

Officers found a 39-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on Warner Street about 10:30p.m. Saturdayafter responding to the area for reports of a shooting, according to the Hamden Police Department.

The man was treated at the scene and taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital with critical injuries, police said.

About 30 minutes earlier, a Hamden woman was taken to the same hospital with a gunshot wound to her shoulder that wasn’t life threatening, police said.

The woman was shot when a bullet pierced the wall of her home in the area of Butler Street and Goodrich Street about 10 p.m., police said.

Police have not said if the two incidents were connected and were still actively investigating both shootings.

Anyone with information about the shooting on Warner Street is asked to contact Detective Andrew Lipford at 203-230-4055 or alipford@hamdenpd.com. Tips can remain confidential, police said.