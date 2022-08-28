Police: Man critically injured in Hartford stabbing

Police are investigating a stabbing in Hartford on Saturday night.

Officers responded to the area of 755 Main Street at about 8:22 p.m. on Saturday and found a man in his 20s suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to the Hartford Police Department.

The man was conscious and alert at the scene but was listed in critical condition when he arrived at a nearby hospital, police said.

No further details were immediately available and the investigation was ongoing. Anyone with information was asked to contact the Hartford police tip line at 860-722-8477.