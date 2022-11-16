Police: Man critically injured in Monday night shooting

Nov. 15—A man remains in critical condition following a shooting Monday night in south-central Santa Fe.

Santa Fe police Capt. Aaron Ortiz said the department received a report of a man down around 9:40 p.m. near Camino Capitan and Galisteo Road. Officers responding to the report found a 32-year-old man on the roadway in the 2300 block of Camino Capitan who had suffered at least one gunshot wound.

"[The victim] does not live on Camino Capitan, and it is not known why he was there," Ortiz said.

He added the man was taken to a local hospital and was still in critical condition Tuesday afternoon.

Ortiz declined to disclose the victim's identity, the hospital he was taken to or how many times he had been shot.

Camino Capitan was shut down between Galisteo Road and Galisteo Court from about 10 p.m. Monday to 3 a.m. Tuesday while police investigated the scene, Ortiz said.

"We have leads; we're not releasing any specifics on those leads," he said. "They're just investigative leads. They're not leads on the suspect at this time."

He added police spoke with the person who initially reported the shooting and received a statement from the witness.