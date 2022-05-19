Police: Man critically injured in Round Rock shoutout with officers

Austin Police Department

Officers from the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Austin Police Department were both involved in a shooting in Round Rock on Wednesday night that injured a man who was under surveillance for outstanding warrants, officials said.

The man was hospitalized in critical condition, Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said at a news conference on Wednesday night. No officers were injured, he said.

The incident began when DPS decided to serve a warrant for a man with multiple felony warrants, including some involving weapons charges, Chacon said. DPS asked Austin police for assistance with surveillance, which began at 2:42 p.m. on Wednesday, the chief said. The surveillance continued for several hours until the man got into a car at an apartment complex and DPS used devices to flatten his tires, Chacon said. The chief did not say where the apartment complex was.

The man continued driving on flat tires until one came off and he pulled into a parking lot at a convenience store at Louis Henna Boulevard and the frontage road of Texas 45 in Round Rock, said Chacon.

A DPS officer driving a marked patrol car arrived in the parking lot a few minutes later, around 6:32 p.m., and got out of the vehicle, said the chief. He said the 41-year-old man started shooting from inside his car at the DPS officer. Austin police officers who were nearby in a surveillance vehicle and the DPS officer both started shooting at the man, the chief said.

The man was injured a few moments later and was given life-saving procedures at the scene before being taken to the hospital, Chacon said.

There were a total of five officers involved, including four from the Austin Police Department, he said. The four Austin officers will be placed on administrative leave, as is standard procedure in such a use-of-force incident, Chacon said.

One of the Austin officers has two years of experience, two of them each have six years of experience and one officer has 10 years of experience, he said.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the incident and ultimately will refer the case to the Williamson County district attorney, Chacon said.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Man injured in Round Rock shoutout with Austin, DPS officers