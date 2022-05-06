Police: man in custody for burglary tries to take officer’s gun at Excela Westmoreland Hospital

A man that was in custody for a burglary incident tried to take an officer’s gun while being treated at Excela Westmoreland Hospital on Thursday, according to police.

The suspect lunged at a South Greensburg police officer and attempted to take his weapon, but the gun was never removed from the holster.

No shots were fired. An officer from the Greensburg Police Department sustained a broken wrist.

City of Greensburg Police Department assisted with the incident.

Late this afternoon, an individual was apprehended resulting from burglaries in the Greensburg area. The suspect had sustained injuries in the course of these incidents, which necessitated treatment at Westmoreland Hospital’s Emergency Department.

11 News reached out to the hospital for a statement:

“During the course of the patient’s assessment, he lunged at an accompanying officer in an attempt to secure the officer’s weapon. The attempt was unsuccessful and the suspect was further restrained.

At no time was he in procession of a gun and no shots were fired.

While Excela activated an “Active Shooter Code” , which is standard protocol in situations of this nature, it is again important to emphasize the suspect was unsuccessful in his attempt and no shots were fired.

The situation was quelled, the Code was called off and operations in the ED have returned to normal.”

- Tom Chakurda, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer

Police told 11 News that new charges are being filed for the suspect following the incident.

