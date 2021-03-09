Police: Man in custody after standoff in Oakmont

Mar. 8—An Oakmont man was taken into custody Monday morning in connection with an overnight standoff with borough police and Allegheny County SWAT.

Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Allegheny River Boulevard shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday for a welfare check on a man threatening to harm himself.

Police Chief Michael Ford said the man refused to open the door and made threats to responding officers. Allegheny County SWAT was called in to assist, and a section of the boulevard was closed off by police.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody without incident around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Ford said the investigation is ongoing, and the resident faces charges of making terroristic threats.

No injuries were reported, and no further information was released.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@triblive.com or via Twitter .