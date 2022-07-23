Police: Man in custody after SWAT standoff in West Chester Saturday afternoon

Officials said an armed man barricaded himself alone in a house in West Chester Saturday afternoon.

SWAT was called to the scene in the 8800 block of Walnut Street.

The standoff caused multiple streets off Cincinnati Dayton Road and Seminary Street to be closed Saturday afternoon.

Officials said West Chester SWAT deployed gas at the residence, and the gunman surrendered to police without incident.

The man is now in custody.

The Enquirer will update this story when more information becomes available.

