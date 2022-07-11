Police: Man in custody after threatening neighbor with gun, prompting brief SWAT standoff

A man remains booked in the Greene County Jail Monday following a standoff that resulted in SWAT units responding Saturday night in Xenia, according to police.

Joseph Hollon, 48, was identified by police Monday as the man arrested after the standoff on East Richard Drive late Saturday night. Hollon remains booked in the Greene County Jail on preliminary charges of aggravated menacing and obstructing official business, jail records show.

Officers were called around 9:40 p.m. to reports of an argument involving neighbors, police said in a media release issued Monday afternoon. During the argument, witnesses said Hollon was waving a gun and threatened a neighbor, police said.

After police arrived, Hollon refused to leave his backyard for officers which later prompted officers to call for SWAT units, officers said.

Hollon later surrendered to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office units without further incident after 30-minutes of verbal commands, police said.

Additional details were not released.