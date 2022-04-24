Police: Man cuts catalytic converters from cars at EC repair shop

Apr. 23—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man stole various items, including two catalytic converters that were cut off customer vehicles, from a north side auto repair shop, police say.

Ryan D. DeVeau, 29, 3626 Seymour Road, was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with five felony counts of bail jumping, a felony count of removal of a major part of a vehicle, and misdemeanor counts of theft and criminal damage to property.

A $10,000 cash bail was set for DeVeau, which prohibits him from having contact with Peterson Automotive.

DeVeau returns to court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.

According to the criminal complaint:

Employees at Peterson Automotive, 2335 Eddy Lane, told Eau Claire police that someone had taken two aluminum wheels from the business on Sunday, April 17, and then came back on a scooter and stole two catalytic converters off of two customer vehicles in the parking lot.

A representative of Peterson Automotive said he had identified the suspect as DeVeau. Employees posted photos from security video online and several people indicated the suspect was DeVeau.

A police officer reviewed the security video. At 5:21 p.m. on April 17, DeVeau entered the lot, took two aluminum wheels and placed them inside his vehicle. He then walks around and examines two vehicles before driving away.

A scooter then comes to the business at 11:50 p.m. The driver can be seen by two vehicles before leaving the parking lot with a backpack. The removal of the catalytic converters cannot be seen on the video.

Officers arrested DeVeau on Tuesday. He admitted to stealing the aluminum rims from Peterson Automotive but denied stealing any catalytic converters from the business.

DeVeau asked an officer what he could do for him if he talked. The officer told DeVeau he couldn't make him any promises. DeVeau then told the officer to just take him to jail.

Police reviewed the damage to the two vehicles at Peterson Automotive. Both were parked in the southwest corner of the parking lot and out of direct sight of the road. The vehicles were missing catalytic converters.

At the time of these incidents, DeVeau was on bond for pending criminal cases in Eau Claire, Chippewa and Dunn counties.

If convicted of the felonies related to the Peterson Automotive incidents, DeVeau could be sentenced to up to 16 years in prison.