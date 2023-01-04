Police: Man who damaged cars, made threats to kill arrested in Yesler Park neighborhood

Officers arrested a man at an apartment building who police say damaged cars and screamed threats to kill on Tuesday night.

Seattle police officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of East Remington Court after 911 callers reported that a man was screaming, throwing things, and banging on walls at the building in the Yesler Terrace neighborhood.

Officers arrived at about 7:30 p.m. and spoke with neighbors who said they were in fear for their safety after the man damaged nearby cars and began screaming threats to kill, according to a post on the Seattle Police Blotter.

When police went to the man’s apartment, he refused to come out and appeared to have barricaded himself inside.

Seattle Police Department hostage negotiators were called to the building to help talk to the man, who eventually came out of his apartment.

The man was arrested and later booked into the King County Jail for investigation of threats to kill.