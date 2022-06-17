Police: Man damages truck over ex-girlfriend

Jun. 17—EAU CLAIRE — A Chippewa Falls man damaged another man's truck with spray paint and by flattening all four tires because the other man was spending time with his ex-girlfriend, police say.

The cost to repair the damage to the other man's truck is more than $4,650, police said.

Bryce R. Hines, 25, 9446 50th Ave., was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of criminal damage to property.

Hines is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Tuesday.

According to the criminal complaint:

A police officer was sent to an Eau Claire residence May 8 on a report that a man had his truck damaged with spray paint and all four tires were slashed.

The officer arrived to find the damaged truck.

The owner of the truck told the officer he was out for a walk the previous day with Hines' ex-girlfriend.

Hines drove past them while they were walking. The man received a demeaning text message from Hines later that day. The man did not respond to the text message.

The man said the ex-girlfriend had also been receiving angry Snapchat messages from Hines.

The man said his truck was damaged between 2 and 10 a.m. on May 8.

The man said he and Hines were previously friends. They both had a passion for cars and trucks.

The man believes Hines may have damaged the truck as revenge for him walking with Hines' ex-girlfriend.

The man later told the officer later that day that he was still getting text messages from Hines. One of the messages included a winking emoji, which was similar to the one that was spray painted on the man's truck.

The man left his residence for a while on May 8. When he returned at 4:30 p.m., Hines was pulling out of the parking lot for the man's residence. The tarp that was covering the man's damaged truck was now missing.

The officer contacted Hines, who denied damaging the man's truck.

When asked why something like this would have happened to the man, Hines said he did not want to make any statements.

If convicted, Hines could be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.