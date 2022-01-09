Police: Man dead after assault in East Baltimore early Sunday; two others seriously injured in shootings overnight

One man is dead and two others are seriously injured after a series of violent incidents in Baltimore early Sunday morning, police say.

Sunday just after 6 a.m., police responded to a hospital, where a man was receiving treatment for “massive trauma” sustained during an assault, according to a news release from the Baltimore Police Department. Shortly thereafter, the man was pronounced dead.

Police believe the crime scene is in the 2000 block of E. North Ave. in the city’s South Clifton Park neighborhood. Doctors were still trying to determine how the man sustained his injuries, police said, but his death is being investigating as a homicide.

Earlier Sunday morning, police said officers responded to two nonfatal shootings, including a drive-by attack.

At about 1:50 a.m., police responded to the 1800 block of McHenry St. in the Carrollton Ridge area for a reported shooting and found a 45-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he was listed in serious but stable condition.

Then, just after 3:30 a.m., police responded to the 100 block of N. Fremont Ave. in Poppleton for a shooting. An unidentified man was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, and is listed in critical condition. Police believe the man was walking down the street when a sedan pulled up next to him and one of the occupants of the car shot him.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incidents to contact them, or make an anonymous report to Metro Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-7LOCKUP.