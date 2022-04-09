Police: Man dead after being run over by car in Phoenix; suspect arrested

Laura Daniella Sepulveda, Arizona Republic
·1 min read

The Phoenix Police Department arrested a man on Friday suspected of killing another man after running him over with a vehicle.

Police identified the suspect as Paul Scott, 62.

Officers were called to the area of 12th Street and Northern Avenue just before midnight after receiving reports of a man who had been struck by a car at a parking lot, a Saturday news release from Phoenix police stated.

The victim, whose identity was not released, died from his injuries, police said.

Police also found Scott at the location as he had remained in the area and asked someone to call police, the release said.

Officers learned Scott and the victim engaged in a confrontation about an hour before Scott allegedly ran the victim over with his car.

Scott was booked into Maricopa County Jail under one charge for first-degree murder.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed any interaction between the suspect and victim to call the Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

The investigation was ongoing, police said.

Reach breaking news reporter Laura Daniella Sepulveda at lsepulveda@lavozarizona.com or on Twitter @lauradNews.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man dead after being run over by car in Phoenix; suspect arrested

Recommended Stories

  • Teen on College Break Killed With Grandparents at Gun Range

    Lock, Stock and BarrelThe owner of a Georgia gun range, his wife, and their 19-year-old grandson were murdered on Friday at the facility in what appears to be a robbery.Grantville Police reported that 40 weapons and a security camera recorder were taken from Lock, Stock and Barrel—which is about an hour southwest of Atlanta.Cops say the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms was called in to investigate because of the number of weapons that were stolen.Help Turn Our Webby Award Nominat

  • Who is Courtney Clenney? OnlyFans model investigated in boyfriend’s fatal stabbing in Miami

    A horrific incident shocked the Edgewater neighborhood of Miami Sunday and five days later cops are still sorting out what happened.

  • Man Charged With Murdering Texas Nurse Discovered In Garage By Ex-Husband, Children

    A Texas man is under arrest weeks after a woman was found dead in her garage by her ex-husband and children. Jacob Otis Cavanaugh, 40, was arrested on Tuesday for the murder of Holly Vines, 41, of Splendora, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Cavanaugh was in a relationship with the victim, who was found shot to death by her loved ones on March 16 at her White Oak Lane home. “Cavanaugh was charged with the murder of Holly Vines, with whom he had a relationship, whe

  • Newlywed Virginia Beach Couple Found Gunned Down In Their Apartment And One Of The Victim's Brother Has Disappeared

    A newlywed Virginia Beach couple was found gunned down in their apartment—and police are now searching for the missing brother of one of the victims. Talon Rodgers and Alisa Wash, both 23, were discovered dead in their apartment Monday night around 6:30 p.m. by Virginia Beach Police officers in what is being described as a “double homicide,” according to a statement from police. Police said the incident does not appear to be “domestic related” at this time. Just two days after discovering the bo

  • Proud Boy Leader Flips On His Buddies in Stunning Plea Deal

    Stephanie Keith/Getty ImagesA high-ranking Proud Boys leader pleaded guilty on Friday over his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol assault. The plea—the first from a core group of Proud Boys accused of planning the attack—comes amid a recent wave of guilty pleas from Proud Boys involved in the riot.Charles Donohoe, leader of the far-right group’s North Carolina chapter, pleaded guilty to conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding and assaulting an officer. Donohoe is expected to assist

  • Man Allegedly Buried Mom And Sister in the Backyard, Then Collected Social Security Checks For Years

    An Illinois man is accused of burying his own mother and sister in the backyard of their home before collecting security checks for years. Michael Lelko, 45, will be formally charged with two felony counts of concealment of a death, Lyons Police Chief Thomas Herion announced this week, according to the Associated Press. The remains of Jean Lelko, 79, and Jennifer Lelko, 44, were discovered in August in the family’s suburban Chicago backyard during a welfare check, the Associated Press reports. B

  • Las Vegas student arrested for attempted murder, sex assault of high school teacher

    A 16-year-old student was arrested for the attempted murder and sexual assault of their teacher at Eldorado High School in Las Vegas. Sean DeLancey reports.

  • UGA football player arrested after shooting students with “splatter” gun, police say

    One girl was shot in the left side of her rib cage and another near her sternum.

  • Milwaukee police release redacted footage of in-custody death of Keishon D. Thomas and related shooting inside District 5 police station

    Footage shows Thomas' interactions with officers prior to his death and images from the police station shooting.

  • Connecticut man charged in home invasion robbery while wearing fake Amazon delivery uniform

    Surveillance video captured two people pretending to deliver a package to a Milford home in January, then forcing their way inside. One man turned himself in Thursday.

  • Metro Atlanta EMT charged with over 20 counts of child abuse

    The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office launched a criminal investigation after someone was concerned that a 2-year-old was being abused.

  • Judge releases woman arrested for February 2020 murder of 7-Eleven clerk

    A judge has released a 26-year-old woman suspected in the murder of an Edmonds 7-Eleven store clerk.

  • Millville man charged in Susan Negersmith cold case in Wildwood

    Police say DNA evidence implicates Jerry Rosado of Millville in 1990 sexual assault of murder victim Susan Negersmith

  • The Killing That Set Off a ‘Race War’ in South Dakota

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Pennington County Sheriff's Office/Myron Pourier Sr./Twitter“My son was a fighter, you know.”That’s how Myron Pourier Sr. described his 19-year-old son Myron Blaine, who died last Sunday after a Rapid City, South Dakota, hotel shooting that ultimately sent their community into turmoil.Charges against a man arrested in the March 19 attack were increased this week, with Quincy Maurce Bear Robe now accused of second-degree murder. A Pennington Co

  • Suspected Neo-Nazi Accused Of Florida Housekeeper's Motel Slaying Deemed Unfit For Trial

    A suspected a neo-Nazi who allegedly suffocated a Florida housekeeper to death last year in a violent motel attack was deemed incompetent to stand trial this week. Stephen Havrilka, 31, is accused of murdering Tina Strader at a Venice, Florida motel last April. The case had been set to go to trial on Monday, but he was found unfit to participate in his defense by Sarasota County Judge Thomas Krug during a court hearing on Wednesday, according to court filings obtained by Oxygen.com. The judge’s

  • Louisiana pastor, 'Survivor' contestant, GOP official charged with cruelty to children

    The Rev. John Raymond is headmaster of Lakeside Christian School in Slidell, Louisiana, and a member of the state's Republican governing board.

  • A Casino Weekend Getaway Turns Deadly When A University Professor Is Found Dead In The Desert

    When a Nevada college professor, who’d previously been the subject of a violent attack, wound up dead in the desert, investigators uncovered a shocking truth. Dr. Judith Calder, 64, was a pillar at the University of Nevada Reno as a humanities professor. The Incline Village woman devoted herself to researching the darker sides of Reno, including substance abuse and domestic violence, in hopes of improving the world around her. “She was the kind of person [that] when she walked into a room, peopl

  • Three dead in possible robbery at Coweta County gun range

    FOX 5 has learned from law enforcement sources that three people are dead in a possible robbery of the Lock Stock and Barrel shooting range in Grantville in Coweta County. The GBI tells us that they have been called in and are in their way. One law enforcement source tells us that weapons may have been stolen in the robbery and federal authorities are being called in as well to investigate.

  • Homeland Security Conman’s Arrest Is ‘Karma,’ Says Former Friend

    U.S. District Court for the District of ColumbiaA man arrested this week for allegedly posing as a phony Homeland Security agent in a years-long ruse that fooled at least four members of the Secret Service—one of them on first lady Jill Biden’s security detail—has been busted for passing bad checks, allegedly created a fake company to win a city contract, and stiffed a close friend and business partner before skipping town, according to state court records and interviews with two former associat

  • Glendale couple arrested on suspicion of extreme child abuse

    Authorities identified the suspected abusers as the girl's mother, Chloe Sergent, 26, and her stepfather, Keola Wimbish, 39.