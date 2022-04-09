Police: Man dead after being run over by car in Phoenix; suspect arrested

The Phoenix Police Department arrested a man on Friday suspected of killing another man after running him over with a vehicle.

Police identified the suspect as Paul Scott, 62.

Officers were called to the area of 12th Street and Northern Avenue just before midnight after receiving reports of a man who had been struck by a car at a parking lot, a Saturday news release from Phoenix police stated.

The victim, whose identity was not released, died from his injuries, police said.

Police also found Scott at the location as he had remained in the area and asked someone to call police, the release said.

Officers learned Scott and the victim engaged in a confrontation about an hour before Scott allegedly ran the victim over with his car.

Scott was booked into Maricopa County Jail under one charge for first-degree murder.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed any interaction between the suspect and victim to call the Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

The investigation was ongoing, police said.

Reach breaking news reporter Laura Daniella Sepulveda at lsepulveda@lavozarizona.com or on Twitter @lauradNews.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man dead after being run over by car in Phoenix; suspect arrested