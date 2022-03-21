Police: Man dead in East Nashville shooting

A man is dead after a shooting in East Nashville on Sunday night, police reported.

The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Frith Drive, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. No suspect was in custody as of late Sunday night.

No other details were immediately available Monday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

