Police: Man dead in East Nashville shooting

A man is dead after an early Monday morning shooting in East Nashville, police reported.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Dellway Drive just after 4:30 a.m., according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. No suspect is in custody, and further details were not immediately available Monday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

