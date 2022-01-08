Police find man dead in Edgewood after shooting

Jan. 7—Edgewood police officers who responded to a shooting around 8 p.m. Thursday found the body of a man who appeared to have died from a gunshot wound, according to New Mexico State Police.

The state police Investigations Bureau was called in to investigate the incident, Officer Dusty Francisco, a spokesman for the agency, wrote in an email.

A man suspected in the shooting was detained, but no arrest has been made, Francisco wrote.

The shooting occurred on Park Road in Edgewood, a Santa Fe County town about 30 miles east of Albuquerque.

Francisco did not provide further information about the shooting but wrote that an upcoming news release would offer more details on the incident.

Edgewood police declined to provide information, instead referring questions to the state agency.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.