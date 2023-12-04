Police find man dead inside car on I-55 SB
ST. LOUIS – Officers found a man shot and killed Sunday afternoon in south St. Louis.
Police responded to Interstate 55 near South 7th Street to help an unconscious driver. Upon their arrival, they found a man shot to death inside the vehicle.
