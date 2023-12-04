Police find man dead inside car on I-55 SB

ST. LOUIS – Officers found a man shot and killed Sunday afternoon in south St. Louis.

Police responded to Interstate 55 near South 7th Street to help an unconscious driver. Upon their arrival, they found a man shot to death inside the vehicle.

So far, no further information has been revealed. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

