Police: Man dead after road rage incident in Apache Junction

A man is dead after what police said appears to have been a road rage incident that led to a shooting in Apache Junction.

Police found Jordan Toro, 41, shot at 21st Avenue and Vista Road late Sunday night. Toro had one gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

According to police, Toro and another driver were traveling on US 60 when the two exited on Tomahawk Road and stopped at 21st Avenue and Vista Road. Toro reportedly exited his vehicle to confront the other driver and was shot.

Police said the driver of the other vehicle remained on the scene after the incident. The Apache Junction Police Department is working with the Pinal County Attorney's Office on possible charges.

An investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Jordan Toro dead after shooting in Apache Junction