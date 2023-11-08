Police: Man dead from self-inflicted gunshot in parking area near Sebastian City Hall

SEBASTIAN − Police are investigating what law enforcement officials said was a man's death from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the City Hall parking lot Tuesday evening.

The man, described as over age 70, was pronounced dead by emergency rescue workers in the parking area directly behind the city hall building at 1225 Main St. around 5:30 p.m., said police spokesperson Capt. Timothy Wood.

The area serves as the main parking location for nearby City Hall, along with the Police Department, a public works building and an elementary school and Boys & Girls' Club.

Police received a call from the man, "letting us know of (the) possibility of suicide," and that "he called and told us what he was going (to do)", said Wood.

A single gunshot was fired and the man was found outside of a vehicle belonging to a family member in the parking lot, he said.

Detectives are looking into why the man chose the location, but he was said to have no affiliation with City Hall and Wood said there appeared to be no connection to voting activity taking place for the Nov. 7 City Council election.

Corey Arwood is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Corey on Twitter(X) @coreyarwood, or reach him by phone at 772-978-2246.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Police investigate man's apparent self-inflicted shooting death near Sebastian City Hall