Police: Man dead in stabbing in downtown Lubbock

File image

Lubbock police say a 38-year-old man was stabbed to death early Friday morning at a motel in downtown Lubbock.

No arrests were announced Friday afternoon as the Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit continued its investigation into the death of Aundra Singletery, according to a police news release.

Lubbock police officers responded to a civil disturbance about 2:55 a.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel in the 500 block of Avenue Q. Responding officers found Singletery suffering a stab wound to the chest and an initial investigation indicated he was stabbed at the La Quinta Inn in the 600 block of Avenue Q, the release states.

He was taken to University Medical Center where he died. Police by late Friday had not identified a suspect as the investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Police investigate deadly stabbing at downtown Lubbock motel