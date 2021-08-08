Police: Man dead after standoff, shooting with officers in Coeur d'Alene

Aug. 7—A task force is investigating the death of a man shot at by a Coeur d'Alene police officer in a standoff at the man's Carrington Lane residence, according to the Coeur d'Alene Police Department.

Officers responded Friday to Hayden McIlvain's residence after police said he violated a no-contact order of protection by making threatening comments to a Coeur d'Alene family while in possession of multiple weapons. Members of the family include minor children.

McIlvain had "repeated unwanted and threatening contact" with the family over the past year, resulting in several criminal reports, including stalking and witness intimidation, officers said. McIlvain violated the resulting no-contact order on several occasions, prompting additional criminal charges, according to the police department.

On Friday, authorities said Coeur d'Alene police officers responded to the family's residence and ensured the residents went to a safe location.

Securing a warrant for first-degree stalking, officers responded to McIlvain's residence and attempted for several hours to take him into custody without force, according to the police department. Police said McIlvain did not comply, barricading himself inside his house and making several statements about "shooting it out" with officers. SWAT officers from multiple agencies responded to Carrington Lane.

Police said it was reported "at some point" that a shot was fired from inside the residence toward the surrounding officers. One Coeur d'Alene police officer fired one shot at McIlvain, police said.

McIlvain was later found dead inside his home, according to the police department.

Police are not releasing additional information at this time.

The Northern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force is investigating the shooting. The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is the lead investigating agency.