Police: Man dead, woman seriously hurt in Lexington shooting

Lexington police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead and a woman seriously injured, an officer said Friday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Chestnut Street just before 10 p.m. Thursday for a report of gunshots, according to Lt. Joe Anderson with the Lexington Police Department. Responding officers found one man and one woman shot when they arrived.

The man died as a result of the shooting, according to Anderson. The woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the man after family is notified.

Police were still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting Friday morning, Anderson said. No suspect information was available.

Anyone with information about this case to call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.