Police: Man deposited his roommate's checks

Apr. 21—EAU CLAIRE — An Altoona man deposited his roommate's once-deposited work checks, effectively stealing more than $5,100, police say.

Jimmie L. Lawrence-Dorsey, 33, 280 Baumbach Way, was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of identity theft and theft. Lawrence-Dorsey failed to appear for his initial court date and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

According to the criminal complaint:

A man called Eau Claire police Dec. 16 to report that four of his checks were stolen.

The man said he had several checks from his employer sitting on his desk in his bedroom at his Eau Claire residence. He said he cashed the checks by mobile deposit but left the checks on his desk.

The man received a letter from his bank indicating that four of his checks were deposited twice. The man said he did not give anyone permission to cash his checks and wanted to pursue criminal charges.

Police asked the man if he had any idea who may have stolen the checks. The man identified Lawrence-Dorsey as being the person who either took the checks or knew who did take them.

The man said Lawrence-Dorsey was staying with him for about a month and had access to the checks when he left for work. The man said he asked Lawrence-Dorsey about the checks and he denied taking them.

In subsequent weeks, the man's bank informed him that three more checks had been deposited a second time. The seven checks amounted to a theft of $5,118.

A police officer contacted Lawrence-Dorsey on March 7. He was argumentative and defensive in his responses. The officer told Lawrence-Dorsey he would be receiving an arrest card in the mail for theft, with an initial court date of April 19. Lawrence-Dorsey was told if he did not attend court on April 19, a warrant may be issued for his arrest.

If convicted of the two charges, Lawrence-Dorsey could be sentenced to up to six years in prison.