Police: Man deposits fraudulent check, immediately attempts withdrawals

May 5—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man deposited a fraudulent check into another man's bank account and moments later attempted to make withdrawals from the account, police say.

The man was able to get into the account by accessing the other man's debit card, police said.

Randy D. Hiler, 44, was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of fraud against a financial institution and five felony counts of bail jumping.

Hiler is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Tuesday.

According to the criminal complaint:

Eau Claire police were contacted by Royal Credit Union on March 7 regarding a series of fraudulent transactions that occurred on one of their customer's accounts on Jan. 9.

The customer contacted RCU on Jan. 14 to report fraudulent charges on his new debit card, which was associated with his RCU checking account.

The customer said he last had his debit card on Dec. 27 and couldn't remember if he had written down the PIN to the card.

During an investigation, police found that a fraudulent check was deposited into the customer's account at 5:10 p.m. on Jan. 9 at an ATM on West Clairemont Avenue.

The fraudulent check, a MoneyGram from Kwik Trip, was paid to the order of "Tony Smith" for $2. But the check had been altered to reflect a value of $2,000.

Two thousand dollars was the value that was entered into the customer's checking account and accepted by RCU's ATM as the value of the deposit.

Within 30 minutes of the deposit, there were several attempted and completed transactions to withdraw cash from the customer's account.

The three completed withdrawals, totaling $1,000, were done at two different ATMs.

Surveillance video during one of the withdrawals showed a suspect who was almost completely covered. He was wearing a face mask and winter jacket with the hood up.

A detective knew Hiler had a history of this type of behavior. Hiler wore the same winter jacket depicted in the surveillance video during a previous contact with police.

Police then determined Hiler deposited the altered check and made the subsequent withdrawals.

During the Jan. 9 incident, Hiler was free on bond for five pending felony cases in Eau Claire County. Conditions of the bonds included committing no new crimes and having no contact with RCU facilities.

If convicted of the six felony charges in this case, Hiler could be sentenced to up to 18 years in prison.