Police: Man detained, not arrested after fatally shooting 52-year-old in Phoenix

A 52-year-old man was shot and killed during an argument with another man near 19th and Dunlap avenues in Phoenix early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at around 1 a.m. and found Wilbur Shannon, 52, with an apparent gunshot wound, Phoenix Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Andy Williams said.

Shannon was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Officers later learned of a "verbal altercation" that escalated to a shooting, Williams said.

The man who shot Shannon stayed at the scene and was detained, Williams said, adding that no arrests had been made as of late Saturday morning.

The identity of the man who shot Shannon was not immediately released. No further details were available.

The investigation was ongoing and expected to be submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for review, Williams said.

