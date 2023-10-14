Police say man dialed 911 threatening to commit murder before stabbing cousin

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police posted a social media video in September offering a potential cash reward for anyone who had information leading to the arrest of Octavian Johnson.

He was arrested this week in southwest Missouri, but for a violent and bizarre crime he is accused of committing in Springfield.

Johnson, 32, allegedly stabbed his cousin in the arm Monday as she held her baby. He also attempted to cut her neck, according to Springfield police, before the blood-covered woman got away.

The man reportedly dialed 911 around 8 a.m. on Monday and told dispatchers he would murder someone if he didn't get an answer to a question. His cousin, who police said was on a couch with her 3-month old baby, was then asked a question by the man, who was said to have been acting erratically all morning.

"Are you a mason or an Eastern Star?" Johnson is heard asking the woman in a recorded 911 call.

Johnson told the woman to put the baby down before he began stabbing, according to police, leaving the woman with a major knife wound on her arm and several other lacerations.

"Stop trying to kill me!" the woman screamed during the recording before she got away from Johnson.

Johnson appeared to be referencing Freemasonry, which describes itself as the world's oldest fraternal organization and a "beautiful system of morality, veiled in allegory and illustrated by symbols." It's widely known as a secret society.

The Eastern Star is Freemason-related group that bases some of its teachings from the Bible, according to Wikipedia, and is open to other religious beliefs. Eastern Stars must be "Master Masons" and women must have specific relationships with Masons.

Johnson left the scene and was found by Branson police, who transported Johnson to Greene County where he faces charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful use of weapon.

Johnson has a full U.S. extradition warrant for his alleged crimes in Las Vegas, charges that include resisting and attempting to assault a police officer with a knife, aggravated assault with a weapon and commercial burglary.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Police say man dialed 911 threatening murder before stabbing cousin