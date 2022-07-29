Police say man died from gunshot to chest

Jul. 29—A man killed in downtown Frederick last weekend died from a single gunshot wound to the chest, a police spokesman said.

The Frederick Police Department provided a few more details this week about an early morning shooting in downtown Frederick on July 23 that left a Montgomery Village man dead.

Michael Isaiah Olaniyi, 26, was pronounced dead at Frederick Health Hospital shortly after he was shot in the chest, police said.

At around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, city police responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of North Market Street. Officers found Olaniyi lying in the road surrounded by a large group of people, city police spokesman Allen Etzler said.

Officers provided medical attention to Olaniyi while waiting for emergency medical services, according to a Frederick police press release on Thursday. They placed a chest seal on his wound and did CPR.

Olaniyi was taken to Frederick Health Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Since officers found Olaniyi surrounded by people, investigators think someone might have seen what happened or have information about the shooting.

Police have asked anyone with information to call or text Detective Stephen Radtke at 240-549-4579 or SRadtke@FrederickMDPolice.org. Callers also can remain anonymous and contact the Frederick Police Department Crime Tip Line at 301-600-TIPS (8477).

Police are asking that residents in the area with cameras or video surveillance contact Radtke if their cameras captured anything that might help with the investigation.

