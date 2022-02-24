Police: Man died of head trauma from kick to head, suspect jailed

Feb. 24—A 42-year-old man apparently died of a kick to the head during a fight Friday night in the 1700 block Townsend Street, according to an arrest warrant filed in county magistrate court.

According to the warrant, Ignacio Fernandez suffered "blunt force trauma to the head which led to his death" after allegedly being pushed to the ground and kicked by Juan Hernandez-Rodequez, 34.

Fernandez was taken by ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital where he was flown to UF Health Jacksonville hospital in Florida for further treatment of the head trauma.

The county police department's Operation Safe Glynn Community response team and county patrol officers located Hernandez-Rodrequez before dawn Saturday at his home. He was arrested and booked into the Glynn County Detention Center at 6:05 a.m. Saturday on a charge of aggravated assault.

Police learned from UF Health officials at 1 p.m. Saturday that Fernandez died of his injuries. Police then additionally charged Hernandez-Rodrequez of felony murder.

Police said the two men had a dispute at 10:30 p.m. at a residence on Townsend Street.

According to the warrant filed in magistrate court, Hernandez-Rodrequez allegedly pushed Fernandez to the ground.

Hernandez-Rodrequez allegedly kicked Fernandez in the head as he was attempting to get back on his feet, inflicting severe head trauma, police said.

Hernandez-Rodrequez remained in the county jail Wednesday.