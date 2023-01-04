Police: Man who died in New Year's Day shooting identified as 40-year-old from Pineville

The man killed in a New Year's Day shooting in Pineville has been identified as a 40-year-old Pineville resident.

The Pineville Police Department identified the man as Damien McNally, who was found lying on Wood Street with gunshot wounds Jan. 1.

Officers were responding to a trespassing complaint on Effie Street when they heard gunshots, according to a news release issued Monday.

The department also identified a 25-year-old Alexandria man who had been taken into custody at the scene, but he has not been charged with any crime as of Wednesday.

The investigation is continuing. The release states results will be turned over to the Rapides Parish District Attorney's Office for grand jury consideration.

The department has asked anyone with information on the shooting to call 318-442-6603 or Crime Stoppers of CenLa at 318-443-7867.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Victim in fatal New Year's shooting ID'd as Damien McNally of Pineville